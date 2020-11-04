The incomplete, unofficial results are in — with 51.3% of votes, Mike Franklin will serve as Jordan's next mayor, ousting Tanya Velishek.
Franklin, a licensed attorney who also co-owns Weber Johnson Public Affairs, a St. Paul-based public affairs firm, is a former Jordan City Councilmember. This year marks his first run for mayor.
When all precincts reporting around midnight Tuesday, Nov. 3, Franklin could not be reached for immediate comment.
Per incomplete, unofficial results early Wednesday morning, current Jordan Mayor Tanya Velishek got 32.93% of votes, while City Councilman Terry Stier got 15.65%, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State election results. The remaining 0.34% were write-ins.
Velishek could not be immediately reached for comment.
"I'm happy for Mike and what he'll do for Jordan," said Stier.
Stier said as of right now, he doesn't have plans to run again in the future.
CITY COUNCIL
Three seats were up for election on the Jordan City Council this fall.
According to incomplete, unofficial results released early Wednesday morning by the Minnesota Secretary of State, one will be filled by Robert Whipps, who will now be serving his second term on City Council.
As of the early hours of Nov. 4, Whipps had received 28.11% of the votes, or 1,481.
Whipps could not be reached for immediate comment when results were released, around midnight Tuesday.
Jeremiah Monyok, at 1,371 votes, or 26.02%, will also fill a vacant seat.
"If that's what Jordan residents have decided, then I'm thrilled and excited to represent them," said Monyok.
A longtime resident who grew up in Jordan, Monyok said he hopes the Council continues to find ways to attract new business, as well as drive the completion of the U.S. Highway 169 construction project.
"The current members have done a phenomenal job," said Monyok. "I'm just excited to continue to learn, and I'm honored by the position."
The third and final new Council member will be Matthew Schmitt, who got 1,294 votes, or 24.96%, according to unofficial results.
Schmitt could not be reached for immediate comment.
Incumbent Jeff Will, who has served on the City Council for eight years, got 1,072 votes, or 20.35%.
"I'm pleased with the results," Will said. "The citizens of Jordan voted freely. I served my eight years, and I was happy to do it."
Absentee ballots received by Scott County Elections after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.