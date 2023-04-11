The Jordan School District’s bond referendum passed.
According to unofficial results provided by the district, voters passed the $34.99 million dollar referendum with 57% of the vote, 876 "yes" votes of a total 1,536 votes cast. After failing to pass a similar referendum four years ago, the district can now start the process of remodeling and expanding it's space constrained elementary school.
Residents have been able to vote since late February about bonding package to help fund a remodel and expansion of the elementary school and an updated secure entrance at the high school. The elementary school has numerous space issues and bond will be used to expand the lunchroom and add classrooms to alleviate overcrowding.
In addition, a new secure entrance will be added to the elementary school, and classrooms from the 1970s will be reconfigured to remove the need to walk through classrooms to get to other classrooms.
In November 2019, a similar bond referendum was held and failed. In that election, voters were asked about an increase to the per-student operational levy and two capital improvement bond referendums for various renovations across the district, including the elementary school.