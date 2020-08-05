Primary voting will end in Jordan on Aug. 11, with in-person voting taking place at the Community Education and Recreation Center. It’s a mid-summer statewide vote that narrows down who will be on the November general election ballot.
The polling place for Jordan residents is the CERC, located at 500 Sunset Drive. Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11. Residents of Sand Creek Township will vote at the Jordan City Council Chambers, located at 116 E. First St. in Jordan.
All resident are able to vote absentee this year as well. In-person absentee voting for residents within Jordan city limits is at City Hall, located at 210 E. First St. in Jordan. City Hall will be open Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. specifically for that purpose. In-person voting for residents of townships or other cities will take place at the Scott County Public Works building at 600 Country Trail E. in Jordan.
Mail-in ballots can be requested at the Minnesota Secretary of State's website and must be postmarked on or before election day.
Jordan residents will only be voting Aug. 11 to whittle the field of U.S. Senate candidates before the November election. The candidates are as follows:
- Cynthia Gail-R
- Bob "Again" Carney Jr.-R
- James Reibestein-R
- Jason Lewis-R
- John L. Berman-R
- Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr.-DFL
- Tina Smith-DFL (incumbent)
- Ahmad R. Hassan-DFL
- Paula Overby-DFL
- Steve Carlson-DFL
- Kevin O'Connor-Legalize Marijuana Now
- Oliver Steinberg-Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis
According to Scott County Elections Department, face masks are required at all indoor public spaces, including polling places, in compliance with the governor's statewide mask mandate. Voters who arrive without a mask will be provided one.
Face masks will not be required for children under age five, or individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that makes it unreasonable for the individual to maintain a face covering.