Party: DFL
Address: 5270 Hampton St. NE Prior Lake
Age: 47
Family: Parents, brother, many cousins, aunts, uncles and pets
Employment: Physician – psychiatrist and public health scientist
Education: Carleton College BA 1996, Cornell University MD 2005, University of MN MPH 2019
Hobbies/Interests: Tennis, skiing, biking, travel, photography, spending time with family and friends, reading
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: Professional leadership, knowledge of health care system. Expert in 2 critical areas – mental health and public health. Former DHS employee with insight into issues there.
I was inspired to run after witnessing, in my work as a doctor, what is wrong with our health care system. I regularly take care of patients who get sick and need hospitalization because they can’t afford preventive care, checkups or medications. This creates a cost spiral for our system and leaves individuals bankrupt or in debt. There is also a lot of waste and bureaucracy in our health care system, and our outcomes suffer as a result. There are many things we can do in Minnesota to lower costs, increase affordability, and improve outcomes.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
1) Coronavirus response – providing clear communication and enabling the safe opening of schools and the economy. 2) Addressing economic challenges of workers and small businesses impacted by coronavirus. 3) Health care reform that addresses affordability, access, efficiency and outcomes.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
What characteristics are important in a representative?
Accessibility, humility, work ethic, open-minded attitude, eagerness to listen to people and seek consensus.
How will you ensure the voice of your constituents is heard?
I will be available to all constituents, by holding office hours, monthly town halls that rotate throughout 55B, and being available by phone, email and mail throughout the year. I will listen to all constituents, and take everyone’s views into account.
How do you view the current state of the district?
I think a lot of people feel unconnected to St. Paul, and aren’t sure who represents them there.
Is there any legislation you plan to introduce early on if elected?
Legislation to remove the loophole in developer fee requirements that currently makes existing local property taxpayers responsible for infrastructure upgrades for new developments
Will you take action to lessen the economic impacts of COVID-19 within the district?
Absolutely. We need to provide support to impacted workers and businesses, and we need to make sure that when we do so, we distribute resources in a way that is fair and most effective.