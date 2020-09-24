Party: Republican
Address: 20106 Lake Ridge Drive, Prior Lake
Age: 58
Family: Married, 3 children, 1 grandchild
Employment: President of Hansen Engine Corporation
Education: B.S. Business Administration, Moorhead State University
Hobbies/Interests: I like to golf, hunt, work in my apple orchard, woodworking projects and read about our American history.
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: 25 years as Investment Advisor in the Financial Service Sector, 12 years Research & Development Executive in the Manufacturing/Engineering Industry
Contact info for public (phone/email/website): www.electalbright.com Why are you running for this position?
With a background of professional and civic involvement, I have experienced firsthand how legislative changes affect our daily lives. For 20 years, my family and I have shared life with you in Scott County and I believe that has guided me during these changing times, to hear the needs in our communities, and the encouragement by so many to seek this position. I believe the breadth of my business experience, coupled with my involvement in our communities has ideally prepared me to represent the people of this district.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Recent global crises have been traumatic and shaken all of us to our core, and the policies enacted in response to them have taken a heavy toll on our state’s economy, the well-being of our citizens, and the academic advancement of our youth. As a State, we will face difficult financial issues that must be overcome. We must support and provide for the public safety in our communities and the well-being of our people and their property, and we must renew our efforts to instill in our children an education that will prepare them for the opportunities that lay ahead.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
What characteristics are important in a representative?
A representative recognizes that it is all about service to others above one’s self. Their character is evident in the decision-making habits they use to remain accountable and effective. They should understand how the history of their district has great import when weighing decisions that will affect their constituents. To be effective, it is critical that one recognizes that there is very often a broader perspective to consider, and to be mindful of the responsibility owed the entire state.
How will you ensure the voice of your constituents is heard?
Service to your constituents starts with the understanding that representing the community where you live, work and worship is very humbling. It also comes with a great responsibility. A responsibility that calls you to speak up on their behalf with words that resonate with the values those voices are speaking to. To be persistent but respectful. It requires the ability to build relationships on both sides of the aisle to achieve the goals you were elected for. Ensuring that the voice of your constituents is heard will ultimately be judged through the actions taken and measured by the accomplishments attained.
How do you view the current state of the district?
Scott County has always promoted service to others and encouraged citizen involvement that invests in a future of greater opportunity, freedom and well-being; where responsibility, prosperity and personal initiative go hand in hand with generosity, compassion and fellowship. I share that vision and will work everyday to make it a reality for each one of us.
Is there any legislation you plan to introduce early on if elected?
Scott County has been hamstrung by a set of arcane municipal development statutes that must be reformed in order to ensure continued population growth and economic vitality. I was a co-author on this legislation in the last biennium, and I intend to reintroduce it again. As a county, we must also work to attract the businesses of the future, by encouraging and establishing robust workforce development centers that prepare individuals for jobs and businesses that locate in our communities. The next legislature must also reform the Governor’s Emergency Executive Powers Authority. The need for co-equal branches of government is imperative.
Will you take action to lessen the economic impacts of COVID-19 within the district?
Yes. I am committed to rebuilding our economy and growing jobs by lowering taxes and reducing the regulatory burden. We need to assure Minnesotans that we can keep their neighborhoods safe by supporting our public safety sector, and by implementing local solutions that benefit businesses and the communities they serve.