Jeff Will
Address: 104 Stuart Drive
Age: 60
Family: Two sons
Employment: W.W.Will & Sons dist.
Education: JHS graduate
Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, fishing,home improvements, volunteer for the Jordan Historical Society.
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: Spent 10 years on the planning commission and operate a business responsible for my employees and customers.
Contact info for public: weinerman59@comcast.net Why are you running for this position?
To be the person who brings a business background and attitude to government and remind them they work for the citizens and tax payers of this town. Also to make decisions on what benefits us, not the state or county.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Road improvements and assessments, budget, future industry and small businesses.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
What resources should the city use to attract new businesses to town? How is your idea different from past approaches?
To identify the businesses needs and find a easy way to accommodate there needs instead of telling them why they can’t build here.
If the Minnesota Renaissance Festival changes their location to the potential site near the Scott County Fairgrounds, do you think it would be a positive or negative for the community?
Depends on what type of interchange is to be built. One concept will jam up the highway commercial area to the point no one will want to stop and create massive traffic jams that local people will not be able to move in our own town.
When it comes to the city budget, what changes would you propose during your term, if elected?
I have stated we should of had a 5% cut across the board in a preventative measure of not receiving the aid we normally get from the state which is now in debt due to the COVID crisis.