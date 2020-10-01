Jeremiah Monyok
Address: 1073 Pinehurst Lane, Jordan
Age: 36
Family: Spouse, Molly; children, Brooklyn, 17, Malaki, 14, Biella, 12, Payton, 7, Miah, 4
Employment: Financial Services. Elliott Cobb & Associates Insurance Consulting
Education: Graduate of Jordan High School
Hobbies/Interests: Basketball, coaching, politics, spending time with family, watching my children participate in youth and high school sports, Minnesota Gophers sports.
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: As a financial wholesaler I must manage over 400 different big personalities as well as recommend where to put over a billion dollars in asset over the last eight years.
Contact info for public: jmonyok4@yahoo.com, Facebook page Jeremiah Monyok for Jordan City Council
Why are you running for this position?
I grew up in Jordan and have wonderful memories of this small town. I want to be a part of helping shape the vision of what Jordan is and keep it that same classic environment while achieving responsible growth while I raise my family here.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Responsible growth of the population, completing the 169-282 overpass, attracting new business to Jordan.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
When I was 18, I made a few irresponsible choices that lead to a consequence of a misdemeanor. I have since learned from my mistakes and have grown into a successful adult.
What resources should the city use to attract new businesses to town? How is your idea different from past approaches?
There are many tools available to attract new businesses in a town like Jordan. Some as simple as marketing your town and its available lots, while others include tax increment financing, tax abatement, low interest and/or forgivable loans, land grants, and industry surveys. Any one or combination of these really can help. I think something that perhaps hasn’t been done as much is to focus on the specific needs and aggressively go after it rather than a shotgun approach to this problem.
If the Minnesota Renaissance Festival changes their location to the potential site near the Scott County Fairgrounds, do you think it would be a positive or negative for the community?
We need to evaluate if there is any positive impact financially that benefit the citizen of Jordan and weigh that against the enormous traffic impact it would have on our community.
When it comes to the city budget, what changes would you propose during your term, if elected?
Look to be more conservative with our state and federal funding and not always count on it being apart of our budget. I will always be looking for ways to improve the amenities we have and get the most we can for our dollars.