Matthew Schmitt
Address: 513 Syndicate St. Jordan
Age: 31
Family: Wife, Rachel; children Isaiah, 5, Eliana, 4, Abigail, 2, Obadiah, 6 months
Employment: Digital Technology Manager — Bethany International, President – Two Marketers LLC
Education: B.S. Chemistry, M.A. Intercultural Ministry Leadership
Hobbies/Interests: Running, board games, nutrition, spending time with my family, and being involved in my church.
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: Three years participating in Michigan Youth in Government, master’s degree in Intercultural Ministry Leadership
Contact info for public: 616-834-7740, schmitt.matthewe@gmail.com Why are you running for this position?
My family and I are new to Jordan and are quickly falling in love with the city. There is a lot of potential here and I would truely enjoy being part of the team that helps make that potential become a reality. I have a unique background in chemistry and leadership that may bring a new perspective to the city council.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Construction of new flood levies, bringing new businesses downtown, handling the COVID-19 crisis.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
What resources should the city use to attract new businesses to town? How is your idea different from past approaches?
Being new to Jordan I am unfamiliar with what has been done in the past but I believe that making the process to have a business in Jordan as simple as possible combined with using an outbound marketing approach, directly reaching out to specific businesses and inviting them to Jordan, would be effective.
If the Minnesota Renaissance Festival changes their location to the potential site near the Scott County Fairgrounds, do you think it would be a positive or negative for the community?
I see the change as a great opportunity for local business in Jordan. The increase in visitors and tourists would provide a much needed boost to our local economy.
When it comes to the city budget, what changes would you propose during your term, if elected?
Jordan currently runs on a relatively small budget and I would like to keep it that way if possible. I believe that they government exists to serve its people, not take their money. As I become familiar with the city’s operations, I will be keeping my eyes open for ways to be more efficient and reduce spending where possible without jeopardizing essential services.