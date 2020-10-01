Mike Franklin
Address: 1112 Stonebridge Path
Age: 41
Family: Wife Amanda (since 2006), Children Anna (age 10) Peter (age 8) David (age 5) Jacob (age 3)
Employment: Small Business Owner
Education: J.D., William Mitchell College of Law; B.A., University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Hobbies/Interests: I don’t’ have much spare time with 4 kids, but I like to read history books, go camping with friends and play fantasy football.
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: Jordan City Council Member (2014-18), EDA Member, SCALE, City/School Committee, 2017 40 under 40 honoree, 20 years’ professional experience working with Governments at all levels.
Contact info for public (phone/email/website): www.franklinforjordan.org Why are you running for this position?
Jordan is a wonderful community to raise a family, enjoy friends and neighbors, and the small-town atmosphere. But it also needs to be a wonderful community to build and expand a business, comfortably live on a middle-class family budget and have access to more amenities. This will take focused, professional leadership, experience with both business and government, and a willingness to push past boundaries set by institutional inertia. This is what I mean when I say I believe Jordan can go from “good to great.” I am confident that I have the set of skills to meet this challenge.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
1 – Institutional Inertia. One of the hardest things to face is the idea that “we’ve always done it this way.” Even though I have served on the Jordan City Council, I’m running as a “change” candidate through and through.
2 – Resilience. We couldn’t have planned for all that 2020 has thrown at us, but we can build a city government better prepared to handle the next challenge.
3 – Economic Growth. In the crater left by 2020, it will be harder than ever to start or grow a business. Jordan needs to roll out the red carpet for new and expanding companies.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
What resources should the city use to attract new businesses to town? How is your idea different from past approaches?
The first is to make sure we’re not in the way. And a fresh perspective is required for that task. We must assess our culture and acknowledge that we are in competition with other communities. As a result of Jordan’s transition from “small town” to “growing exurb,” we have to re-think the way our zoning, permitting, taxation, fees and other business costs work together to create a “red carpet” approach to new and expanding businesses. Another is marketing. I believe city volunteers and staff can continue to promote our community by broadcasting as well as with individual recruiting methods.
If the Minnesota Renaissance Festival changes their location to the potential site near the Scott County Fairgrounds, do you think it would be a positive or negative for the community?
Both. On the one hand, a lot of traffic brings people to town to spend money with our business community and create a thriving environment. On the other hand, a lot of traffic brings…a lot of traffic, over roads that are not yet where we need them to be. I’m specifically referring to the 169/282 interchange, and the likelihood that some of the Renaissance traffic will wind up affecting Jordan residents on the north side of 169. If elected, I’ll work closely with the County to mitigate the downsides, and hopefully leverage the extra traffic as incentive to finish the interchange.
When it comes to the city budget, what changes would you propose during your term, if elected?
We are likely in the “calm before the storm” right now. The state is facing a multi-billion dollar deficit, and if past is prelude, state aid to local schools and governments is a tactic used by legislators to balance the state’s budget by pushing the pain on local governments. Jordan’s budget will likely need to shrink, perhaps substantially, as a result of the economic harm caused by COVID and the response. As described above, we must accept the challenge with optimism and grace, and prioritize core services like public safety, which is more important now than ever.