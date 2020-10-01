Terry Stier
Address: 567 Timber Ridge Court
Age: 59
Family: Wife, Rachael; sons Austin, Sweere, Francis; daughters Courtney, Reardon, Barbara
Employment: Shakopee Schools
Education: High School and Service Army, also firefighter and first responder
Hobbies/Interests: Family time, motorcycle riding and camping
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: 8 years as a city council member
Contact info for public (phone/email/website): 612-718-0660, tbum16@ aol.com Why are you running for this position?
I love our community. This community is a loving and caring community that would come and support others in need. I have seen this many times through our foundation, the Mar and Linda Memorial Foundation as well as other events.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
The completion of the 169/282 overpass that is a needed item. Industry for more jobs for our community. And a better working relationship with our community schools valley green and surrounding townships.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
What resources should the city use to attract new businesses to town? How is your idea different from past approaches?
Try and work with them on how we can help them to decide to make Jordan their future.
If the Minnesota Renaissance Festival changes their location to the potential site near the Scott County Fairgrounds, do you think it would be a positive or negative for the community?
I think it can be positive with more people getting to see what Jordan truly has to offer
When it comes to the city budget, what changes would you propose during your term, if elected?
With the uncertainty of the future at this time, I feel we might have to look at it as a do we need it or is it a want issue. Trying to watch our tax base without increasing taxes.