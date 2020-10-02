Why are you running for this position?
I am rerunning for another term as a School Board member because I am passionate about Jordan Public Schools. Jordan is a great community and I want to do what is best for all the children in this district. It is our responsibility to ensure that the children attending this district have the skills necessary to become successful contributing members of society. I am thankful that I found this community.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Funding, the programing that we offer is forward thinking and provides opportunities for students to experience authentic hands on learning opportunities to enhance their education. We need to continue to provide these types of opportunities to remain competitive. Health and Safety for employees and students to thrive. Cultivating an environment where everyone can to their best work. Nurturing community and city partnerships to enhance relationships doing our best for the entire community of Jordan. The Jordan School District Mission is to inspire a caring community to ignite learning, innovation and success for all.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
A proposed referendum failed among voters last year. Do you think Jordan Public Schools need a referendum? If so, why?
Referendums are about strategic planning and preparing for the future, while balancing community wants and school needs. Jordan is fiscally responsible, utilizing district resources to their fullest potential while remaining competitive which attracts new families to the community. Jordan received the MDE School Finance award for the last 5+ years and strives for this recognition. Jordan has $724 per pupil in local levy authority, all schools have access to these funds. When you compare what Jordan has to the state average, Jordan receives $478 less in funding. Jordan does more with less, at some point, something will have to give.
Do you think the school board has appropriately handled COVID-19 preparations? If so, why? If not, why not?
Yes, however we must give credit where that credit is due. It took the due diligence and skills of our entire school community. The leadership of our interim superintendent along with the principles, directors, teachers, paras, nurses, custodial team and our food services employees to get us back to school. They have used all available resources from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Minnesota Department of Education, and their educational network communities to formulate a plan that will work for the Jordan community. They have been creative, thinking outside the box and adjusting to a constantly changing work environment.
What is the biggest issue facing Jordan Public Schools staff and what would you do to address it?
The educational landscape has changed dramatically. How we are teaching today is vastly different that how we have taught in the past. The district has had to pivot and change what school and teaching looks like today compared to years prior. The district needs to continue to look forward to addressing the future individual needs of our students. The school community needs to adapt to (hopefully short term) the limitations that public health has created due to Covid and Governmental regulations that has been put upon school districts across the state.