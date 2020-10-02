Why are you running for this position?
Growing up in Jordan and having five children in the school system, I have come to strongly believe that I can be a positive voice for the many different groups within our community. There are so many policy and fiscal decisions that affect each of us and I believe in order to have the best public education for our current and future children these must be done right. We must continue to improve and protect the quality of our school systems.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
A unique circumstance for this school term and easily the main issue is how to keep our children actively learning through this COVID-19 pandemic and not let any child fall behind. I believe a second issue this term also pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic and that is to strike a balance so that every student, teacher and parent feels that their safety is being highly regarded and taken seriously. Lastly, I feel that mental health of students, especially during these trying times, will be a huge issue that will need to be addressed. There have been many changes in our lives which can be especially difficult for children, and we will see more mental and behavioral health issues than ever before.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
A proposed referendum failed among voters last year. Do you think Jordan Public Schools need a referendum? If so, why?
Current conditions will need to be taken into account before any referendum is approved and each individual items will need to be re-evaluated for need and cost. I’m not against a referendum but only for specific needs that benefit the educational experience for our children.
Do you think the school board has appropriately handled COVID-19 preparations? If so, why? If not, why not?
I believe that the school board has properly followed the guidelines issued to them by the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC. I like that they have also taken into consideration the mental and physical well being of all the children in the district, and have done the best they can within their limitations.
What is the biggest issue facing Jordan Public Schools staff and what would you do to address it?
Currently the biggest issue facing our staff is learning how to teach our children effectively with so many different variables that come with hybrid and distance learning. The staff will need to find creative ways to connect with their students and with each other in a time of social distancing and mask wearing. Being situationally aware will prove challenging during this time and an eye towards protecting the mental and physical health of our students is paramount.