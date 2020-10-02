Why are you running for this position?
I fully appreciate the benefits of receiving a high-quality education. Great schools and great educators not only prepare their students for future educational and/or professional pursuits, but also provide them with the motivation and guidance to become life-long learners. The Jordan School District plays an exceptionally important role in helping to shape its students during their most informative years of life. I appreciate the magnitude of this responsibility and would be honored to help play a role in helping to ensure our kids receive the best educational experience possible through advocacy and good decision making at the board level.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
1. Providing oversight as the district navigates through the COVID pandemic.
2. Helping to make thoughtful investment decisions in staffing, technologies, and facilities to ensure the district continues to provide an attractive and meaningful learning environment.
3. Helping to ensure the strategic direciton of the district aligns with city and township initiatives for the benefit of all community members.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
A proposed referendum failed among voters last year. Do you think Jordan Public Schools need a referendum? If so, why?
Based on lessons learned from the previous referundum and current COVID pandemic, district leadership must take every step to maximize existing funding streams. Any consideration of a future referendum proposed by the District must be highly aligned with community expecations (including all neighboring townships), be reasonable, and justifiable.
Do you think the school board has appropriately handled COVID-19 preparations? If so, why? If not, why not?
I have been so impressed with the foresight, transparency, and resiliency of District leadership and staff in navigating the twists and turns of the COVID pandemic. As a public entity, many school requirements have been dictated by the State (e.g, hybrid/virtual/in-person models, masking procedures, etc.) and it is the responsibility of the District to understand and adapt to these changing requirements accordingly. While this has been very challenging work (and at times highly frustrating), I believe all members of the District have responded to this challenge professionally and graciously and always with the best interests of students being top-of-mind.
What is the biggest issue facing Jordan Public Schools staff and what would you do to address it?
Continuing to attract and retain exceptional educators that are innovative, engaging, and effective in what they do. We need to make sure we have an education culture where people want to work in Jordan and then stay once they’re here.