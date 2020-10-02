Why are you running for this position?
I am very passionate about the well-being and overall best interests of the students in the Jordan School District. I want to ensure that we continue to provide the students with the best opportunities to advance and develop themselves that is inclusive both academically and with the various athletics/activities our district provides, as these students are our future. In order to do so, we need to continue to support the staff and admin to ensure they have the proper tools and support needed to provide our students with the best opportunities in a safe and fun environment.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
1. Operating budget which could result in another referendum. 2) COVID-19. 3. Long-term outcomes that will be a result of COVID-19.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
A proposed referendum failed among voters last year. Do you think Jordan Public Schools need a referendum? If so, why?
As a district we need to figure out a solution for the operating budget. We need to ensure we are retaining and attracting the very best employees to work with the students and ensure we are providing our students with the best opportunities both academically and with athletics/activities opportunities.
Do you think the school board has appropriately handled COVID-19 preparations? If so, why? If not, why not?
Yes, I do think the school board has properly handled the COVID-19 preparations as best as they can given the current situation and how information is being received. None of us have ever experienced anything like this in our lifetime. We need to be flexible, give grace, and truly support each other the best way we can given the guidance and data provided as the safety of the students and staff in the Jordan School District are the number one priority.
What is the biggest issue facing Jordan Public Schools staff and what would you do to address it?
Currently, one of the biggest issues is the impact COVID-19 is having on them as educators and how fluid this year could be with hybrid, distance, and in-person learning. We need to ensure the staff have the proper tools, time and support needed to ensure they are prepared as they can be in order to be successful as we face these unprecedented times.