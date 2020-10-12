Why are you running for this position?
I am running as a way to serve my community. I have always been involved in the community when my kids were younger by volunteer coaching athletics with P.L.A.Y. I have also always been very involved in my church, Grace Church EP, and it was when I was rolling off the Elder Board that I sought to run for this office in 2016. I think it is very important to serve others no matter what stage of life you are in and for me to do this in my backyard has been a blessing.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
1) Budgeting in the midst of Covid. 2) Public Safety which for me would include Law Enforcement and Transportation and 3) Life, post-Covid and what’s next.
Is Scott County appropriately responding to the COVID-19 pandemic? If not, what actions should be taken?
We have had the right balance of proactivity with drive up testing locations and supplying PPE and education to congregate care sites before the state and at the same time coming alongside communities that were petitioning the governor to allow businesses to smartly reopen, with plans, before more collateral damage would occur. We have also provided about $10 million of CARES money to county citizens for Rent/Mortgage/Child Care and Business assistance.
How can Scott County improve access to affordable housing?
The County can and has worked with zoning changes along with our cities but ultimately we need change at the state level, which we are ever working on. We are also continuing our work with Associations that deal with building in general to try and bring a level of collaboration to the process, public and private.
How will you work to increase job opportunities for Scott County residents?
I have always been a proponent of leveraging the County owned fiber network to make us more than a big box distribution site. We have the ability to be our own Silicon Prairie, especially as the push to work from home reignites with the ‘rona. The push for advancements in technology to support our new job frontier can happen right here in Scott County.
Why should local business owners support your candidacy?
As a small business owner myself I know you never “punch out,” you are always clocked in but you still have a family to love and a life to live. I am pro business but not at any cost. My goal would be to have the infrastructure in place for businesses to thrive.
What areas of the Scott County budget, if any, should be adjusted?
I am a believer that sacred cows make great hamburgers, everything has to always be on the table to be evaluated for effectiveness and efficiencies. We have to have the strength to discern priorities and that is gut wrenching work.
What steps, if any, would you take to address social and racial inequality in Scott County?
Somewhere we exchanged the Great American Melting Pot for a muffin pan. We have moved from an “us” and “we” to a “me” and “I”, a house divided cannot stand. The muffin pan with groups of individuals isn’t working. We have to lift our eyes up higher and love one another as collective humanity, even if we don’t agree with one another. We don’t need to be some homogenized puree of bland but rather make our differences dance, but only as we come together… love one another. The answer is not more political action, it’s in every human heart.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
I have not.