Why are you running for this position?
As a lifelong resident of Scott County and a small business owner I believe I have unique perspective that qualifies me for this job.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
The Renaissance Festival moving to a new location in my district, general growth that will be coming to the townships, transportation.
Is Scott County appropriately responding to the COVID-19 pandemic? If not, what actions should be taken?
Business and people are paying too high a price under the current response. We need to ease the restrictions.
How can Scott County improve access to affordable housing?
I think current access to affordable housing in Scott County is adequate.
How will you work to increase job opportunities for Scott County residents?
While I will work closely with the local business community to increase job opportunities, we also need to make sure the resulting jobs will be livable wage jobs.
Why should local business owner support your candidacy?
Because I am one of them.
What areas of the Scott County budget, if any, should be adjusted?
I will support any attempt to reduce funding for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
What steps, if any, would you take to address social and racial inequality in Scott County?
I do not believe we have significant inequality issues in Scott County.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
Misdemeanor.