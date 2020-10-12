Why are you running for this position?
I want to serve my community and help make our county a better place to live and work. We need to trim the county budget so we can cut taxes. Specifically for my district I want to keep the rural areas rural.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Covid related impacts to citizens and businesses, city and township growth and zoning issues, support of our law enforcement while keeping in mind social and racial injustices.
Is Scott County appropriately responding to the COVID-19 pandemic? If not, what actions should be taken?
We kept businesses closed for too long and the restrictions are too tight. We must consider the total health and well-being of the people in our county. This includes their medical, mental, and fiscal health. People who are high-risk should take precautions, but people still need to live their lives. It is also not right that we choose some businesses to stay open but not others.
How can Scott County improve access to affordable housing?
Housing would be more affordable if property taxes were lowered. It is the fastest way to provide relief.
How will you work to increase job opportunities for Scott County residents?
I will work to bring new businesses to our county and to decrease the red tape for businesses to start.
Why should local business owners support your candidacy?
My husband and I run two small business. We personally know the difficulty of running small businesses and doing it during a pandemic. We know that small businesses are the key to restarting our economy.
What areas of the Scott County budget, if any, should be adjusted?
We need to look at all areas of the budget and find areas where we can cut excess spending. There are always areas that we can trim the fat.
What steps, if any, would you take to address social and racial inequality in Scott County?
We need to take seriously the charges of inequalities; however, we still need to support our law enforcement as they are responsible with keeping us safe. Extra training in conflict resolution and community awareness is necessary for us to move forward as a whole community.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
I have never been charged with anything more than a speeding or parking ticket. I have never been involved in a bankruptcy or foreclosure. My business and I have always had excellent a credit rating.