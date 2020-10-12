Why are you running for this position?
I grew up in Scott County, married and raised my family in Scott County, and am very connected to the community. I am a conservative, responsive leader who is dedicated to the people of Scott County. During my time in office I have been able to make a positive impact and if re-elected I will continue working hard for the people of Scott County.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Hoping and praying that the pandemic is in the past. Keeping our community safe, enhancing road safety, and saving and spending wisely.
Is Scott County appropriately responding to the COVID-19 pandemic? If not, what actions should be taken?
Scott County is responding appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been tracking it since December and have been receiving updates from the federal levels as early as January. We have worked to keep citizens and employees safe by implementing standards set forth by the CDC.
How can Scott County improve access to affordable housing?
Continue the work we’ve been doing with the CDA and a number of other organizations to create more affordable housing opportunities in Scott County.
How will you work to increase job opportunities for Scott County residents?
Creating new jobs and workforce in the county is dependent on safe and dependable roads and infrastructure. We have continued to work with communities such as Elko New Market and Prior Lake to create roads, utilities and infrastructure to entice companies to locate in Scott County.
Why should local business owners support your candidacy?
Business owners will support me because I am former business owner and pro-business. Without business nothing happens. They are the core of our economic system. In my opinion we want more business to locate here so our residents have more choices to work where they live while balancing our rural way of life.
What areas of the Scott County budget, if any, should be adjusted?
During my time in office, we have streamlined county departments and restructured employee contracts saving millions of dollars. Although this was great start, I have continued to monitor every division in our county to make sure we are right sized and staffed. Adjustments are recommended and made based on current conditions and necessities. For example, during this challenging pandemic times, we have put a freeze on new hires unless absolutely essential.
What steps, if any, would you take to address social and racial inequality in Scott County?
The topic of social and racial inequity is a top priority for the county; discussions occur in just about each meeting as we are consistently looking for new ways to address these concerns. We are addressing social and racial inequalities by proactively evaluating current service usage and hiring across the county to ensure we are accessible and fair to all residents.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.