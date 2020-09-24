Address: 7143 Falmouth Curve, Shakopee
Age: 31
Family: 7 siblings, Mother to a 10-year-old daughter
Employment: Disability Case Worker
Education: Bachelor’s Degree-Natural and Applied Science, Concentration in Biology and Health Illness, Master’s Degree: Public Health
Hobbies/Interests: I love to play basketball and volleyball. Reading non-fiction autobiographies on political figures-both national and international.
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: I have worked in both my volunteer and professional experiences working to address health disparities and inequities of mental health.
Contact info for public:
Email: sahraformn
@gmail.com
Website: sahraformn.com Why are you running for this position? I decided to run for office as I have seen firsthand as a mental health Practitioner the difficulties in access to mental health services for individuals who either have a mental health illness or are living with a developmental or physical disability.
Assisting Minnesotans and their families has helped me better understand the barriers that the people of Senate District 55 face in accessing quality, affordable healthcare, and this is in part what inspired me to run for the Minnesota State Senate. We really need better representation than our current state senator at the Capitol.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
1. Expansion of mental health services
2. Create a strategic workforce pipeline for employers through internships and apprenticeships.
3. Prioritize K-12 Education for Our Kids & Families
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
Racial equity has been a topic of national interest in recent months. What are some bills or programs that you’d like to get behind that would specifically address equity issues in Shakopee?
We need to create fairness and enacting on policies and embracing on a variety of perspectives to promote racial equality in the workplace. We need to set racial equity goals in the workplace and in order to achieve those goals, we need to invest in policies that will proactively address racial disparities and occupational segregation and ensuring hiring practices are unbiased. We need to advance racial equity in workforce training.
The Shakopee School District says much of the reason for its budget shortfall is due to underfunding from the state, especially when it comes to state-mandated programs. Do you agree with this, and in what ways would you support education if elected?
Investing in class sizes of fewer than 20 students results in more individual attention, increased participation, and better communication between the instructor and students.
Several executive orders have been made in the past few months related to COVID-19. Which of these orders do you most agree or disagree with? How should the state move forward to continue protecting both its residents and the economy?
I most agree with Executive Order 20-81. As we’ve seen that COVID-19 has exacerbated the disparities to our health and economy. During these uncertain times, the health and safety of our communities should be our upmost first priority. This has also shown us that we need better planning with regards to encountering a public health pandemic. We need to implement policies that will strengthen our public health workforce. We must ensure that Minnesotan workers can safely enter into the workforce with better precautions.
Executive Order 20-79 provides housing assistance, prevents evictions and maintains housing stability for Minnesotans during the pandemic.
National discourse has been severely polarized between political parties. In what ways would you work across party lines to get things done?
I will work across the aisle to work on bipartisanship governance to address the priorities and to work together to ensure that we can ensure sustainable development.
Affordable housing in Shakopee is scarce, and waiting lists are long. How do you envision mitigating this issue on a legislative level?
Stable housing is critical to the development of children and the ability of workers to hold jobs. We need to make smart investment in housing to ensure Minnesota prospers.