State Representative Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, was sworn in Jan. 5, the beginning of his fifth term in office.
Albright represents District 55B in the state Legislature, which includes Jordan and Prior Lake as well as St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake and Credit River townships and parts of Shakopee.
“It is an honor to continue serving the communities of District 55B,” said Albright in a Jan. 6 press release. “As the ranking Republican member on the Human Services Finance and Policy Committee, I look forward to working on some of the most critical issues facing our State, such as childcare and elder care, while fighting to keep health insurance costs low for all Minnesotans.”
Constituents can contact Rep. Albright with concerns by phone 651-296-5185 or email rep.tony.albright@house.mn.