State Rep. Tony Albright addressed members of the Jordan City Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 19 meeting.
Albright (R-Prior Lake) represents District 55B, which includes Jordan, Prior Lake and part of Shakopee, as well as St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake and Credit River townships.
"I consider the council to probably be the first stop that anyone to elected office should make prior to going out to other institutions," Albright said.
Albright touched on several key takeaways from current discussions at the State Capitol, including his own positive feelings about progress on vaccine rollouts across Minnesota.
"We now have some protocol in place for nine pilot sites across the state ... we're encouraged by the amount and the enthusiasm for those," Albright said.
Albright also said he's hopeful additional doses of the vaccine will be available in the near future.
"It is hopefully the light at the end of the tunnel for the state," said Albright.
Albright also mentioned Executive Order 20-99, which provides about $68 million statewide to restaurants, bars and gyms in need of financial assistance due to the pandemic.
Jordan businesses can apply to receive up to a $15,000 grant, although amounts will vary based on monthly expenses as determined in the application process.
"No business opens up expecting to deal with only half of the perceived revenue that they went into business to generate," Albright said. "So this is a means by which we're keeping those establishments, preserving them until we get to the end of the tunnel, shall we say, where they can open up to more normalcy of operations."
Applications opened Jan. 4, and they'll remain open through March 8, or until all funds are disbursed. For more information or to apply, visit the Scott County CDA's website, bit.ly/3bbVGd.
Albright also said businesses like movie theaters can apply for assistance under the executive order.
He added that at its most recent special session, the Minnesota House approved a new free and reduced price lunch program.
"Folks are getting back to school in a hybrid model that are having difficulty providing for their students," Albright said, "No one learns when their stomach is growling."
Albright ended by mentioning he's happy to answer questions and hear feedback from both the council and his constituents.
"I'm very pleased with how we've started the session," Albright said. "It's very, very different. We are in the Zoom mode or as some call it, 'The Brady Bunch,' on a daily basis ... and that's the way it is going to be attended for at least the foreseeable future."
Constituents can contact Rep. Albright at 651-296-5185 or rep.tony.albright@house.mn.