In this file photo, Jason Johnson, left, and Brad Atkins relax in the shade at the 2021 Scott-Carver Threshers Old-Time Harvest festival. The contraption in front of them is an engine-powered ice cream maker that Johnson built.
The Old-time Harvest Festival will be held Aug. 4-6 in Jordan.
File photos/ Southwest News Media
In this file photo, Russell Dobbins forges a horseshoe at the 2021 Scott-Carver Threshers Old-Time Harvest festival. His father-in-law, Steve Mitton, introduced him to the world of blacksmithing.
File photo/Southwest News Media
In this file photo, Jason Johnson, left, and Brad Atkins relax in the shade at the 2021 Scott-Carver Threshers Old-Time Harvest festival. The contraption in front of them is an engine-powered ice cream maker that Johnson built.
File photos/Southwest News Media
In this file photo, Dave Zadra prepares to print using a linotype at the 2021 Scott-Carver Threshers Old-Time Harvest festival. This is his first year volunteering at the print shop.
File photo/Southwest News Media
A stram engine wheels into the Old-Time Harvest Festival parade.
Photo courtesy/Old-Time Harvest
An antique steam engine wheels by in the Old-Time Harvest Festival in Jordan.
Photo courtesy/Old-Time Harvest
An operating blacksmith shop on the pioneer grounds of the Old-Time Harvest Festival in Jordan.
Photo courtesy/Old-Time Harvest
An antique tractor displayed at the Old-Time Harvest Festival in Jordan.
If you've ever wondered what it was like to live and work on a farm in the olden days, the 59th annual Old-Time Harvest Festival, presented by Scott-Carver Threshers, in Jordan, is the best place to be.
The exciting family-friendly event that spans over five decades will be held Aug. 4, 5, and 6 and will feature tons of fun activities for people of all ages.
According to event organizers, the harvest festival was designed to preserve the agricultural and industrial history from the past for the enjoyment and education of the future generations.
Daniel Wyman, president of the Scott-Carver Threshers Association, said the pioneer setting includes historical displays and demonstrations of antique tractors and equipment in Minnesota.
"Our main focus is antique farming machinery and industrial machinery," Wyman said. "There's a lot of things that are older than the 70s, like the steam engines that are well over 100 years old. We still operate them and use them every year."
The festival will feature live demonstrations of steam tractors, engines, threshing, plowing, saw mill, print shop, blacksmith, rug making and more. Also on the grounds there will be an 1850 log house, east union store, an operating printing press and print shop, blacksmith shop, saw mill, country store, an 1888 school house, book store and various displays of antiques.
Some of the industrial rarities that are showcased at the festival are like the Linotype, which revolutionized printing. The Linotype is a line casting machine invented by Ottmar Mergenthaler in 1884. The machine cast molds of metal type using molten lead. Those molds would be used to form paragraphs and pages for newspapers, books and all kinds of other published works. Other antique machinery on display are a 1924 Garrett road roller and a massive Vilter compressor engine that was once used to power the refrigeration system at the Armour Meat Packing Plant in South St. Paul.
Other activities at the festival include a pedal tractor pull and antique tractor pull, quilting and spinning, butter churning and a barn with live farm animals.
A new activity this year will be a kids scavenger hunt.
"We're starting a kids scavenger hunt this year where kids get a list and they get to go around all the exhibits and pick up little clues and they get to learn about that exhibit," Wyman said. "It's really just trying to educate people on how things used to be and how the old ways still work."
Wyman also said the festival is very unique among other festivals and draws in about 2,000 visitors each year. He said event proceeds go to fund new buildings and maintenance of existing buildings and equipment.
"It's unique as far as there's not very many places where you can see equipment that's 100 years old that works like it used to bac kin the day," Wyman said. "So, that's different from any other festivals or even craft festivals. You don't see that every day."
Wyman said his favorite thing about the festival is getting to hang out with all his friends and family.
"I just like getting together with all my different friends," Wyman said. "There's people that come from all over the country and they hang out with us so it's really a camaraderie atmosphere. It really is like a second family."
Wyman encourages families with young children to come and check out all the different demos, site attractions, food, vendors and live music. The event will feature several vendors that offer a diverse selection of specialty goods at the flea market and craft area.
"It's fun for all ages from the kids to the grandparents to come and see some demonstrations," Wyman said. "I consider it a great way of life and we have great food. It's just a really nice relaxing weekend to bring the family out."
Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.