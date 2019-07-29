Relay for Life returns to Scott County from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Aug. 9 at Huber Park in Shakopee.
Join for a night of music, food trucks and fun supporting the American Cancer Society. You can sign up as a team or just come to celebrate cancer survivors, remember lost loved ones and fight back against cancer. The event starts at 5 p.m., with a ceremony at 6 p.m. to honor cancer survivors and a 9:30 p.m. luminaria ceremony.
Nearly every family and individual has been touched by cancer, and Relay for Life is American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser dedicated to helping communities attack the disease. From team members to volunteers, Relay for Life is an opportunity to remember those who have lost their battle, help those affected today and give "a home team advantage against cancer." Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, communities are teaming up to make a difference.
Huber Park is located at 150 Fillmore St. N., Shakopee. Visit relayforlife.org/scottcountymn to register and donate.