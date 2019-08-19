A little German song
George Colling and Larry Warden added a little German flavor to a previous Heimatfest Talent Show by singing “Schnitzelbank.” The festival’s fun returns to Jordan Sept. 6 and 7.

 File photo by Rachel Wittrock

Celebrate the end of summer at Jordan’s Heimatfest

Family fun, food and fireworks are just some of the things on the schedule for Heimatfest, which will return to Jordan Sept. 6 and 7.

Heimatfest has something for everyone in the family. Friday night kicks off with a car cruise, food booths, and street dance in downtown Jordan. Saturday is a full day of events and food options from pork patties, to walking tacos, to a refreshing scoop of ice cream.

There will be fun for kids and the 19th annual classic car cruise on Friday evening, and the festival will conclude with a fireworks display.

Events will be held in downtown Jordan and Lagoon Park. Visit the Heimatfest website at jordanheimatfest.com for a full schedule of the fun.

