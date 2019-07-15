Coding, robots and video games, oh my!
New to coding? The perfect camp for you will run July 29 through Aug. 1 through Jordan Community Education and Recreation.
Not only will you program a robot, you will also take home a fun video game programmed by you. Using a friendly programming language developed by MIT and tip toe into the
powerful world of programming. This amazing camp will help you develop a great love and interest in programming.
This camp is for ages 7 to 11. Bring a peanut-free snack and beverage. The camp’s cost is $120. The last day for registration is Monday, July 22. Search “Coder Squad! Robots and Video Game Programming” at apm.activecommunities.com/jordance/Activity_Search.
The camp will be held at Jordan Middle School, 500 Sunset Drive, Jordan.