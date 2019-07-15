Coding camp

This perfect-for-beginners coding camp will take place at Jordan Community Education and Recreation from July 29 to Aug. 1.

 Photo by Artem Sapegin on Unsplash

Coding, robots and video games, oh my!

New to coding? The perfect camp for you will run July 29 through Aug. 1 through Jordan Community Education and Recreation.

Not only will you program a robot, you will also take home a fun video game programmed by you. Using a friendly programming language developed by MIT and tip toe into the

powerful world of programming. This amazing camp will help you develop a great love and interest in programming.

This camp is for ages 7 to 11. Bring a peanut-free snack and beverage. The camp’s cost is $120. The last day for registration is Monday, July 22. Search “Coder Squad! Robots and Video Game Programming” at apm.activecommunities.com/jordance/Activity_Search.

The camp will be held at Jordan Middle School, 500 Sunset Drive, Jordan.

