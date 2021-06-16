Comedian, television host, advocate and best-selling author Chelsea Handler is bringing her standup show to the Mystic Showroom on Friday, Dec. 3 for a night full of laughs and stories.
Handler’s humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. She had a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated “Chelsea Lately,” a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air.
Handler then launched her documentary series “Chelsea Does” followed by her talk show “Chelsea” on Netflix in 2016. Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in more than six years, the critically acclaimed “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” on HBO Max, and launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea.”
Tickets to see Chelsea Handler at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in the Mystic Showroom will be available June 18 starting at $39. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.