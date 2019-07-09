Enjoy tunes and downtown Shakopee at Rhythm on the Rails
Celebrate the sounds of summer in downtown Shakopee at Rhythm on the Rails, a free, five week outdoor concert series, taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday nights from July 17 through Aug. 14 on Lewis Street in downtown Shakopee.
Rhythm on the Rails will feature live music, family fun, food and brew vendors and much more! The evening will kick off with local acts, followed by not-to-miss regional headliners. Attendees will have the option to purchase food and drink tickets at the front gate, enjoy a free kids zone with inflatables and face-painting, and experience the history of downtown Shakopee, all while listening to live music throughout the night.
The 2019 lineup includes: The Honeydogs on July 17, Chris Kroeze on July 24, Chris Hawkey on July 31, Arch Allies on Aug. 7 and Mick Sterling on Aug. 14.
Check out the Rhythm and Rails Facebook Page for event updates. For information on sponsoring or being a vendor at Rhythm on the Rails, contact the Shakopee Chamber at info@shakopee.org.