Five Bar Bodee won the $156,200 Mystic Lake Northlands Futurity at 25 to 1 odds Sunday at Canterbury Park.
Ridden by Cristian Esqueda and trained by Jason Olmstead, the 2-year-old colt covered 350 yards in 17.79 seconds, followed by Special Candy Kisses and Left Town. Five Bar Bodee paid $52.
The race granted Olmstead with his second consecutive Futurity win and fourth in his career. Five Bar Bodee is owned by Jack Peters of Eldora, Iowa and Thomas Lepic of Iowa City, Iowa and races as Peters’ Lepic Partnership.
Jess Wagon P won the $78,050 Canterbury Park Quarter Horse Derby prior to the Northlands race, trained by Stacy Charlette-Hill and co-owned by her and husband Randy Hill. The 3-year-old filly led the entire 400-yard derby ahead of Appollitical Mogul and Heza Blues Man with a final time of 20.04 seconds. Jess Wagon P paid $41.60.
There were a total of seven stakes in Sunday’s 10-race quarter horse card. The 870-yard Canterbury Park Distance Challenge resulted in a tie between American Hat and Bout Tree Fiddy. American Hat, also trained by Charlette-Hill and ridden by Jorge Torres, led by 2 ½ lengths in the stretch as Bout Tree Fiddy and Nik Goodwin followed closely. They finished together, giving Charlette-Hill the first of three stakes wins for the day and Pat Swan, trainer of Bout Tree Fiddy, the first of two. American Hat is owned by Buckway Ranch, LLC and Bout Tree Fiddy is owned by Swan and Carry Allred.
Olmstead had three stakes victories Sunday, his first in the $36,068 MQHRA Stallion Auction Futurity. Tipsy Girl B led the entire race, beating Hr Storm On In by one length in 17.78 seconds for 350 yards. Paying $6.40, the 2-year-old filly was ridden by Esqueda and is owned by Tom Maher and Paul Luedemann.
A Valiant Diamond won the $20,000 Mystic Lake Northlands Juvenile 16 to 1. Goodwin rode the two-year-old filly for Swan. The winner is owned by C.A. Cofer and paid $35.60.
The $34,221 ARC Canterbury Park Distaff Challenge gave Charlette-Hill her second stakes win when Curls Happy Wagon, stumbling from the gate, defeated seven competitors to win the 400 yard race by 2 ¼ lengths in 19.77 seconds. Curls Happy Wagon is a 4-year-old filly that has won six of 12 starts. Owned by Michael Pohl and Martin Stacy, the winner paid $3.60. The Polar Vortex finished second and Weetonas Lafawn took third.
PYC Jess Bite Mydust is the first Minnesota-bred quarter horse to surpass career earnings of $200,000 after winning the $54,511 Bank of America Canterbury Park Championship Challenge. Owned and bred by Lunderborg LLC, the 5-year-old gelding tends to faultily break from the gate and hopped at the start of the 440 yard race. Esqueda rode for Olmstead again to the wire, beating Hawkeye by a head. PYC Jess Bite Mydust paid $14.60 to win and has now earned a total of $222,441 in his career.