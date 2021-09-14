With beers, brats and a bald eagle, Heimatfest returned in its full glory after its cancelation last year.
Hundreds gathered on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11 to enjoy the classic car cruise, learn about birds of prey from the Raptor Center, and compete at keg tosses at Lagoon park.
In the midst of all the celebrations, Jordan also found itself a new Miss Jordan through the Miss Jordan Ambassador Program. Megan Van Garven took that highest honor, while Myah Briese and Sophie Hentges were crowned princesses and Madalyn McGarry was crowned Most Congenial on Saturday, Sept. 11.