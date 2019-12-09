Downtown Jordan was lit Saturday night by the glow of Christmas spirit — and thousands of colored bulbs — as the sixth annual Jordan Dazzle Parade rolled through town, spreading cheer and joy.
About 20 parade floats and vehicles traveled from the Jordan Fire Department to Pekarna Park on the cool, clear evening. Bringing up the rear of the luminous procession was a special appearance by Santa Claus himself, whose snow white beard beamed nearly as bright as the surrounding lights.
Following the parade there was a tree lighting in Pekarna Park, accompanied with carols sung by the Jordan High School Chamber Singers. Dozens of children lined up on Water Street, waiting to share their Christmas lists with Santa.