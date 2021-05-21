Global superstar trio Jonas Brothers are back on the road with their 2021 “Remember This” tour, which is coming to the Mystic Amphitheater Sept. 11.
Jonas Brothers took the world by storm in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single "Sucker" following a six-year hiatus. The triple-platinum single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first No. 1 for the band and the first No. 1 debut from a group this century.
What’s more, the album garnered the band a bevy of awards including numerous American Music Award nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination and more.
Tickets to see Jonas Brothers at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 in the Mystic Amphitheater will be available May 27 starting at $119. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.