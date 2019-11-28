The Jordan Commercial Club will host the sixth annual Jordan Dazzle Parade Saturday, Dec. 7 in downtown Jordan. Businesses, organizations and neighborhoods will be showing off their own dazzling displays and parade floats.
The annual parade begins on Varner Street at 6 p.m., preceded by food vendors starting at 5 p.m. and caroling from the Jordan High School Chamber Singers at 5:30 p.m. Immediately following the parade there will be a tree lighting in Pekarna Park, more caroling and a special visit by Santa Clause.
During the event, the Commercial Club encourages local businesses to stay open for extended hours. More information, including the parade route, will be included in next week’s Jordan Independent.