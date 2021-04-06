A food truck festival is set to take place in downtown Jordan this weekend.
Presented by the organizers of Jordan High School Class of 2021's All Night Graduation Party, the festival will feature a variety of vendors on Saturday, April 10 on First and Water streets.
The festival, which runs from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, will feature the following vendors:
- Cookie Dough Bliss
- Fatbellies BBQ
- Lakeside Lemonade
- Delia's All-in-one
- The Pickled Pig
- Minne-scoop-ta
- Sumo Eggrolls
- Ettlin's Cafe Field Kitchen
- El Jefe
- Pizzaria 201
- The Cave Cafe
- D's Kitchen
- Samurai Teppanyaki
- MN Marshmellow
- Ipierogi
- Sandy's Grill & Italian Ice
- Granite Rock Pizza
- The Big Red Wagon
- Comfort Smash Foods
- Becker's Snow Cones and Cotton Candy
- The Droolin' Moose
- KCM Eggrolls
- Phat Phil's Mini Donuts
Downtown businesses may also feature specials during the event.