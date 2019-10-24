Cider enthusiasts will flock to Minnesota Harvest Orchard in Jordan this weekend, as the local mainstay hosts the Minnesota Cider Guild's Bushel to Bottle Fall Festival and Beverage Tasting Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-5 p.m.
This festival is in its fourth year and has expanded to include samples made with fall harvest ingredients from the entire Minnesota craft beverage spectrum — think specialty beverages with apples, fresh hops, grapes, plus fruit-infusions from cideries, wineries and breweries. In addition to sampling, nosh on great foods like coal-fired pizzas to celebrate the fall season in the barn or enjoy peaceful hayrides across the orchard
Tickets are $35 for general admission at 2 p.m. Attendees will receive a commemorative sample glass to enjoy the variety of beverages that will be available from 20 cideries, breweries, wineries and distilleries. Limited VIP tickets cost $45 and give attendees an additional hour of early tasting, beginning at 1 p.m. All attendees will need to bring their ID to gain entree.
The annual event benefits the non-profit Minnesota Cider Guild which aims to promote craft cider, education and culture. The festival's crowds are well-informed, respectful and interested in engaging with Minnesota craft beverage producers.