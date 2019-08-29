Heimatfest returns to Jordan this year with something for everyone. The city’s largest annual festival will be held across downtown Jordan and in Lagoon Park on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7.
The festival kicks off Friday evening with the classic car and cycle cruise at 6:45 p.m. in downtown Jordan. A street dance follows the cruise at 8 p.m. Food booths and the beer garden will be open all evening from 5-11:30 p.m.
Saturday starts bright and early with the Run of the Mill 5K race at 8 a.m. and the Half-Mile Family Fun Run at 9 a.m. Run of the Mill race registration starts at 6:45 a.m. at the Jordan Middle School and Family Fun Run registration starts at 8:15 a.m. at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-op. Race winners are announced in Lagoon Park at 1 p.m.
The races end just in time for the Heimatfest Parade in downtown Jordan at 11 a.m. Following the parade, Lagoon Park will be the center of activity until 11:30 p.m. Beer garden and food booths open at noon.
Competition awaits at the Wolf Motors Punt-Pass-Kick contest and the Knights of Columbus soccer challenge, both starting at 1 p.m at Lagoon Park Field. From 1:30-2:30 p.m. there will be Hammerschlagen at the River Bottom Stage and bingo in the Bingo Hall.
Those who come with an empty stomach may want to sign up for the brat eating contest at 4 p.m. or the kids hot dog eating contest at 2 p.m. Both kids and adults can test their endurance at the beer stein and root beer stein holding competitions at 7 p.m and 6:30 p.m., respectively. The keg toss contest is at 5 p.m. at Lagoon Park Field.
The coronation of Miss Jordan will take place at the high school at 1:30 p.m. Miss Jordan will be announced by Mayor Tanya Velishek at 3 p.m. in Lagoon Park.
The Heimatfest talent show will start at 5 p.m. on the Big Tent Stage. Live music by the Tuxedo Band will follow shortly after at 7:30. The fireworks finale is at 9 p.m. over the Mill Pond at Lagoon Park.
A shuttle bus will make stops at Lagoon Park, Jordan Middle School, the Log Cabin and Schule House from 12-7 p.m. Saturday. Handicap parking is available on the south side of Lagoon Park. The park road will be closed from 8:30 p.m. until the completion of the fireworks show.
For more information, visit www.jordanheimatfest.com.