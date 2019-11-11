This month the Jordaness Lions will celebrate 30 years of their highly anticipated fashion show. Over three decades, the annual fundraiser has showcased some of the finest local fashion and provided an evening of entertainment — all for a good cause.
The first fashion show was held on Saturday, Oct. 28 1989. About 190 people attended the “holiday fashion show” at Geno’s Hub — the building that currently houses Carasim Coffee Shop and Bridge Church. Fashions were on display from Maxi Jane’s of New Prague and Haugland Kids of Burnsville. Proceeds from the inaugural event benefited the Minnesota Lions Eye Center.
Over the years, fashions have changed drastically but the show and its appeal remains largely the same. The theme for 2019 is “Denim and Diamonds.” Proceeds benefit the Jordan Holiday Basket Project, the Jordan Area Food Shelf, the Lions Gift of Sight and other community projects.
The show will break new ground this year by featuring men for the first time, modeling clothes from Bill’s Toggery in Shakopee. Local women will model clothing from Shelly’s Boutique in Shakopee.
“All of our models, we like to say, are local. They’re all from Jordan,” said Lion Sue Hovland. “We always include Miss Jordan and the president of our club.”
In keeping with past years, the event will feature a luncheon, silent auctions, valet parking and intermission entertainment from the Jordaness Lions.
“One of our mottos for the Jordaness Lions is ‘it’s all about fun,’ and the fashion show is just that — it’s a ton of fun,” Hovland said. “It’s fun putting it together, the atmosphere during the show is lighthearted, there is always a lot of laughter and visiting going on with family and friends.”
The 30th annual Jordaness Lions Fashion Show will be held at Ridges at Sand Creek on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. For ticket information, contact Donna Will at 612-599-2646. Tickets cost $25 and usually sell out early.