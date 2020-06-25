Next year's Lakefront Music Fest will feature the same lineup originally planned for this year, organizers announced Thursday.
Country group Lady A, until recently called Lady Antebellum, and Styx will headline the 2020 festival's two nights, according to the Prior Lake Rotary Club. Music groups Cheap Trick and 38 Special will precede Styx during the rock night, and Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie will perform before Lady A.
The July 2020 event was canceled in May in order to avoid big crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.
“After the disappointment of having to postpone our event, we are very excited to have the same lineup,” event co-chairwoman Michelle Jirik said in a written statement.
“We are so appreciative of the community and our fans for their ongoing support and patience over the past few months. We can’t wait to see everyone in 2021.”
Tickets are set to go on sale this fall. Tickets and other information are available at lakefrontmusicfest.com.
The annual festival is a major fundraiser for the volunteer Rotary Club. The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and other local organizations also participate.