Magician and performance bizarrist Michael Carbonaro makes his return to the Mystic Showroom on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Developed by Carbonaro over the past several years, “Carbonaro: Lies on Stage” is jam-packed with new and inventive illusions, comedy and captivating fun for the whole family to enjoy. Additionally, for the first time ever, fans will be treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how to execute the perfect magic prank.
Named the “Magician of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts and presented with the first-ever “Copperfield Prize,” which recognizes an individual for elevating the art of magic, Michael Carbonaro has performed more than 500 comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic on his hit TV series, “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV.
Tickets to see “Carbonaro: Lies on Stage” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the Mystic Showroom will be available June 25 starting at $29. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.