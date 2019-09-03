Critically acclaimed magician Michael Carbonaro will bring his illusions to the Mystic Showroom on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.
Having performed more than 500 comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic over all four seasons of his television series, "The Carbonaro Effect," Carbonaro is now taking his theater show back on the road so more families can feel the effect of "Michael Carbonaro Live!" a news release from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel said. Attendees will experience Carbonaro working his "whirlwind of mind-blowing magic, interacting with the audience and presenting hilarious video clips," the release said.
After years of performing in comedy clubs and school gymnasiums, Carbonaro started winning roles as an actor in both television and film, the release said. This led to a breakout series of magical appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” After turning into a viral sensation, Carbonaro’s unique brand of magic performed for unsuspecting people landed him his own hidden-camera series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” on truTV. Carbonaro has also starred in CBS’s “Rush Hour,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” and is a late-night regular on such shows as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Conan.”
Tickets for the show will be available beginning Sept. 6, starting at $25. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.
