After playing together for four decades, local rock band Schleprock held its final concert Saturday night, performing before more than 350 fans at Shakopee Bowl.
Some fans traveled from across the country to get one last look at the band that started in Jordan in 1981. Videos and pictures of Schleprock played on TV monitors surrounding the stage, giving the audience a glimpse of the group’s history.
Before kicking off their set, the band members followed their long-standing tradition: taking a shot of tequila together.
Starting out
Guitarist Tom Buss and lead vocalist Dave Hentges were just a couple of ninth-graders at Jordan High School who wanted to play guitar. After a couple of years of lessons at Schmitt music, they formed a band in 1981.
They asked David Dean (lead guitar), Keith Unger (drums) and Rory Kaiser (bass) to join — and Schleprock was born. Paul Buss (bass), Pete Holzer (guitar) and Nick Smith (drums) joined the crew later.
Tom Buss came up with the band’s name, a play on “Bad Luck Schleprock,” the sad-sack character in the classic TV series “The Flintstones.”
Armed with a name, members and music, all the band needed was a gig — which they got in 1981 at Sunder’s garage. The rest is history.
Next generation
While the band is calling it quits, some of the musician’s kids apparently share their parent’s talents. Jack Hentges, Stan Buss and Max and Ingrid Smith joined their parents on stage for a couple of songs, including hits by Billy Joel and Elvis Presley.
Some fans are hoping for Schleprock 2.0. For the band members, “to go out like this with the kids is amazing,” Dave Hentges said. Asked if music will still be part of the band member’s lives, Pete Holzer said: “Of course, music is a stress reliever. It can make you forget about life.”
That seemed to be the case inside Shakopee Bowl.