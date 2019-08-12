Revisit the magic of Mary Poppins during Movie in the Park
Head to London with your favorite nanny during Shakopee’s Movie in the Park at dusk on Saturday, Aug. 17.
A free screening of “Mary Poppins Returns” will be shown at the Huber Park amphitheater, 150 Fillmore St. N., Shakopee (the rain site is Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St. S, Shakopee).
The Huber Park Performance & Event Series features family friendly entertainment Thursdays and select Saturdays through August.
Call the Recreation Hotline at 952-233-9502 for weather information or shakopeemn.gov, 952-233-9500.