Jordan will be the site of good old-fashioned fun this weekend as Scott-Carver County Threshers Association hosts the 56th annual Old-Time Harvest Festival in Jordan Aug 2-4.
The festival is located at 19375 Fairview Lane in Jordan, directly across from the Scott County Fairgrounds. Festival hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Daily events include a craft and flea market beginning at 7 a.m. and a parade at 1 p.m. There will be a Spark Show on Friday and Saturday at dusk. On Sunday, tractors of all types will rev their engines for a tractor challenge, pedal tractor pull and an antique tractor pull at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively.
Throughout the festival there will be machinery demonstrations for mills, plows, engines, quilting, spinning and more. Other attractions include vintage cars, barn animals, operating print shop, one-room schoolhouse, blacksmith shop and an 1850 log cabin.
Entertainment includes live music and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Musical acts include Cactus Willie, Larry Novotny, Mike Brown, Dale Pexa, Dakota Ramblers, Chuck Thiel and Czech Area Concertina.
A church service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday by Pastor Krueger. Daily pancake breakfasts are 7-11 a.m. Pork chop dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
Weekend admission is $10 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under. Golf cart rentals and primitive camping are available on site. For more information, visit ScottCarverThreshers.org.