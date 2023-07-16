The Scott County Fair is just around the corner at the end of July.
For five days, July 26-30, a whole host of activities ranging from 4H projects to demolition derbies will be down at the Scott County Fairgrounds in Jordan. Additionally, there are live music performances at the beer garden and the main stage. New this year is the Ninja Anywhere course and Butterfly encounter, among many other things.
“We’re also having the Circus Man this year who does fire juggling, comedic juggling and a magic show, and then we’re bringing Farmer Phil who’s also an ag-related magician,” said Scott County Fair Manager Erika Ediger-Connolly. “We have lots of great bands in the beer garden this year with a bunch of new bands and some oldies too.”
The music acts playing at the beer garden include the Charlie Sticha Band, Muddcat Melby, Ashley Barron, and Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio. Headlining on the main stage is Smokescreen, Mallrats and Bad Code. Then on Sunday is the bean bag tournament and classic car show. There are also new food vendors this year, as well as new construction and repairs to the fairgrounds since last year.
At the grandstand this year is the Wednesday night of destruction, Tractor Pulls on Thursday and Friday and a demo derby on Saturday. Tickets for those can be pre-purchased online or later at the fair itself.
In addition to all that, there will be robotics demonstrations from Scott County robotics teams in the creative arts building, the Miracle of Birth Center, livestock shows, carnival rides, 4-H livestock showing and 4-H demonstrations. There are also craft contests where anyone can enter things ranging from needlework to vegetables and anywhere in between.
Ediger-Connolly is most excited for the fair to get back to normal after years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited to see everybody; things have kind of gotten back to normal after COVID and people are starting to really venture out and support local and county fairs,” Ediger-Connolly said. “We’re looking forward to having everybody come out and join us for the week, for a day, or every single day and it's going to be a good time.”
The Scott County Fair is at the Scott County Fairgrounds in Jordan, off 190th Street West. The fair is open Wednesday from Noon-1 a.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Buildings are open from fair open to 9 p.m. except Sunday when they close at 6 p.m. with the fair.
There is no admission fee. Parking is $15 daily per Vehicle or $5 for motorcycles; cash only. A $30 parking season pass is available for those planning on going multiple times. Thursday is kids day and those with children under 12 can park for free before 3 p.m. Friday is Veterans and Seniors day. Veterans and Seniors over 65 can park free until 3 p.m.