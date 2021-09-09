Severs 2021.jpg

Visitors play in a pile of corn at Severs Fall Festival. The festival returns Sept. 10.

 Photo courtesy of Severs Fall Festival

Sever's Fall Festival returns on Friday, Sept. 10. The annual corn maze's theme this year is mythical creatures, with characters like unicorns, mermaids and the Loch Ness Monster, a news release says.

Other activities include a corn pit with more than 10,000 bushels of corn; obstacle courses, tire mountains and a zip line; a wildlife show from Safari North Wildlife Park; live music from the Blue Ox Jazz Babies; pig races, and much more.

The festival also includes a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, freshly picked apples, food vendors and an artisan market, the release says.

Sever's Fall Festival is at 3121 W. 150th St. in Shakopee. Hours are Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are at seversfestivals.com.

