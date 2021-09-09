Sever's Fall Festival returns on Friday, Sept. 10. The annual corn maze's theme this year is mythical creatures, with characters like unicorns, mermaids and the Loch Ness Monster, a news release says.
Other activities include a corn pit with more than 10,000 bushels of corn; obstacle courses, tire mountains and a zip line; a wildlife show from Safari North Wildlife Park; live music from the Blue Ox Jazz Babies; pig races, and much more.
The festival also includes a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, freshly picked apples, food vendors and an artisan market, the release says.
Sever's Fall Festival is at 3121 W. 150th St. in Shakopee. Hours are Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are at seversfestivals.com.