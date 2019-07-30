The Scott County Fair continued a trend of record-setting attendance for the fourth year in a row last weekend. Fair Manager Rhonda Kucera attributes the success to relatively good weather and stellar attractions.
“It was a busy fair, but that’s what we want and like because we know our fair is a treasure and we want people to come out and see it,” Kucera said.
The fair was held July 24-28 and only one day, Sunday, was heavily impacted by rain. During the other four days, fairgoers enjoyed warm weather, 14 new attractions, fair food and a variety of craft and livestock displays.
New acts, like the Kent Family Magic Circus, were well received with packed seating. Staples of the Scott County Fair like the draft horse show and demolition derby were major draws, as always.
“We had a great demo derby. That always sells out, but they added some bleachers so we had even more people,” Kucera said.
One particularly memorable moment for Kucera was the Wednesday morning appreciation breakfast and dedication to longtime fair supporter Dick Ames, who passed away in January.
“The breakfast was really special and touching, thinking back and remembering him,” Kucera said.
The Scott County Fair is held every year on the last weekend in July at the county fairgrounds in St. Lawrence Township, just outside Jordan.