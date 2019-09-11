St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan will host its annual fall festival on Sunday, Sept. 15, starting at 9 a.m. For more than 50 years, the annual event has been held on church grounds.
“They have a traditional chicken and ham dinner with all the fixings, that’s what it centered around at first but things have been added as years go by,” St. John’s volunteer Claire Robling said.
The festival kicks off with a Polka Mass at 10 a.m. with music provided by Wendinger Band. After mass, music will continue on the festival grounds, where there will be vendor booths featuring plants, jewelry, fresh produce, homemade jams, candies, baked goods, hand-stitched linens and other arts and crafts.
“There is a lot of talent shown at this festival,” Robling said.
The church’s quilting group spends all winter crafting quilts to auction at the festival. This year 15 have been completed, ranging in size from baby quilts to king size. Two will be raffled off and the rest will be auctioned at 3:30 p.m.
“They’re masterful pieces of art,” Robling said. “They’re beautiful to look at but they’re practical in their warmth.”
In addition to raffles, there will be bingo and other games of chance throughout the day. The chicken and ham dinner is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with apple pie dessert. Dinner is $12.50 for adults, $6 for kids 12 and under. Admission to the festival is free.
And Minnesota sports fans need not worry. This year the festival will feature a sports lounge broadcasting the Sunday afternoon football and baseball games.
“We’re going to provide them with a pleasant area under the tents where they can enjoy some locally-brewed beverages and hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos and fries,” Robling said.
Proceeds from the festival are used to fund St. John’s school and church programs. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is located at 215 N. Broadway, Jordan. For more information, visit sjbjordan.org or call 952-492-2640.