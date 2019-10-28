Sweaters were donned, glasses clinked and kegs were tapped as cider enthusiasts from across the state flocked to Minnesota Harvest Orchard in Jordan last Saturday for the Minnesota Cider Guild’s Bushel to Bottle Fall Festival and Beverage Tasting.
The event barn at Minnesota Harvest Orchard welcomed more than 350 guests and 20 vendors, marking the third time in four years that the local orchard has hosted the festival.
“It feels great to have all these people out here,” said orchard manager Peter Welter. “We sell juice to a lot of them, so it’s nice to check in and see how they’re all doing. It feels like family.”
Attendees sampled beverages made with fall harvest ingredients from the entire Minnesota craft beverage spectrum, including apples, fresh hops, grapes and special fruit fruit-infusions from cideries, wineries and breweries.