Twin Cities Summer Jam officials announced Thursday the Zac Brown Band will headline the three-day music festival from July 23-25, according to a news release.
The country music band will play July 24. Remaining acts will be announced Dec. 4.
Summer Jam kicked off its first-ever festival at Canterbury Park last year, when record-high temperatures and a stubborn Steven Tyler from Aerosmith left hundreds of fans feeling upset.
According to Chris Hawkey, who was the emcee of the event, Tyler threatened to leave unless the VIP section surrounding the stage was packed with general admission fans. Because Aerosmith set this precedent, the same happened when Pitbull and Tim McGraw took the stage the next day.
Besides the glitches, Summer Jam co-founder Jerry Braam said most of the feedback he received from the event had been overwhelmingly positive.
“The proof is in the pudding with the amount of emails for requests for ticket renewals,” Braam told the Valley News after the music fest, adding Summer Jam has vowed to never again be pushed around by the Steven Tylers of the world.
“I told (Summer Jam staff) we’re not going to be bullied again like this next year,” Braam said.
Braam said after the 2019 festival that he’d also like to move the general admission closer to the stage, add two jumbotrons and get rid of the jumbotron in the middle of the field.
The race track will be closed for a week to host Summer Jam.