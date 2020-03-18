Jordan City Hall is spearheading an effort go deliver goods and groceries to high-risk individuals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents who are elderly or immunocompromised are encouraged to call City Hall and sign up for a free service that partners high-risk individuals with volunteers who are willing to run essential errands, which include picking up groceries, pharmacy items, home goods and pet food.
“We’ll screen them and see what their needs are and try to assess how best we can work with them to fulfill what they need,” City Planner Nathan Fuerst said.
As of noon Tuesday, 22 volunteers were registered but no residents were signed up for the service. City Administrator Tom Nikunen said city staff is conducting simple background checks on the volunteers.
“We’re doing what we can,” Nikunen said. “We know most of these people who are signed up, too — they’re signing up for the right reasons.”
When returning from an errand trip, volunteers agree to reduce contact with the program recipients. All volunteers are supplied with safety and hygiene recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We want to do as little interaction as possible between the volunteers and seniors,” Nikunen said. “We’re looking into how they can pay. Seniors may not have the technological ability to work Venmo or something like that. We’re struggling with that issue.”
Residents who would like to enroll in the service can call City Hall at 952-492-2535. A volunteer sign-up form can be found on the city of Jordan Facebook page.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to get the services to those who need them,” Nikunen said.