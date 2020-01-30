It’s January and corn remains standing in some fields outside Jordan, but Scott County farmers remain optimistic, hoping for a better spring forecast and favorable trade prices.
“We’ve turned the corner to a new year,” said Colleen Carlson, University of Minnesota Extension Educator. “Farmers remain optimistic, milk prices are improving and tariffs are being lifted.”
But it’s been a tough row to hoe. All season, farmers were haunted by the heavy rains of April and May, which led to a very late planting season and left crops about two weeks behind schedule all year.
“It took a long time to plant. We started planting the second week in May and we finally finished the end of June,” Jordan farmer Les Quatman said in August.
As the 2020 growing season approaches, farmers are still affected by the delay. Weather data from the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca indicates the spring, summer and fall weeks of 2019 produced only about one or two weeks of ideal weather in which farmers could spend a six straight days doing field work. Only 1-3 days were optimum for field work most weeks, leaving many farmers with plenty of fall work to be done in the spring.
“For spring, farmers are going to have to pick and choose what we do based on the forecast,” Carlson said.
December crop reports show that only 93% of corn was harvested across the state by the end of the 2019 — the lowest December percentage in five years. Carlson said high moisture, poor test weight and wet harvest conditions are some of the reasons corn remains standing in the fields.
Recent reports show the corn currently in fields contains about 22% moisture. Corn needs to drop to 13% to be harvested, unless for silage, which allows for higher moisture content. A glimpse at January USDA Agriculture report shows that statewide corn silage production was up 17% over 2018 — likely due to the high moisture content of this year’s crop.
Farmers with corn still in the field have the option to harvest when the weather warms, but the recent snowfall makes that unlikely. Warm temperatures and minimal snow conditions may not be likely this winter, leaving many farmers to consider silage as an alternative.
But even though most fields are cleared and grains are in storage, there is plenty of important work for farmers to take care of over winter months.
“Hopefully they’ve finished up with their inventory and are doing their balance sheets, some benchmark reporting and getting their taxes done right now,” Carlson said.
Looking ahead, a 30-day forecast will be released in March that will help farmers determine what approach to take for the 2020 planting season. As of right now, Carlson said all signs are pointing toward another wet season. As a result, commuters may see more small grains, like spring rye and oats, along the Highway 169 corridor this spring. These grains do well in cool, wet conditions, Carlson said.